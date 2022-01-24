3 Baltimore Firefighters Dead, One Critical Battling Morning House Fire

Three firefighters have died and one was in serious condition after they became trapped battling a house fire early Monday morning, officials confirmed.

Mayor Brandon Scott identified the fatally-wounded firefighters as Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo. John McMaster remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

"This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters," Scott said.

"There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time."

All three floors were consumed with flames when firefighters arrived at the West Pratt Street home around 6 a.m., the city's fire department said.

A portion of the home collapsed, trapping three firefighters and bringing the Special Rescue Team to the scene.

By 8:30 a.m., all three trapped firefighters were freed -- with at least two in serious condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.