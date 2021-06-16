2 Dead, 3 Injured In Linden Crash

Two people died and three others were injured in a crash Tuesday night in Linden.

A 2017 BMW sedan was heading north on Route 1 when it collided with a 2004 Mazda sedan making a U-turn from Interstate 278 around 11:30 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The Mazda then collided with a 2002 Honda SUV and continued off the roadway.

The two male occupants of the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the BMW, one male and one female, were both transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a male, was also transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505 or via email at rzaccaro@lpdnj.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.