Paterson Resident Charged With Attempted Murder In Wounding Of Two In Streetcorner Shooting

It was around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 29 when Miguel de la Cruz, 26, opened fire at the intersection of East Main Street and Hillman Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint statement.

Both victims – one 18, the other 30 – were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and survived their wounds, authorities said.

de la Cruz surrendered to police this past Tuesday, Feb. 27.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday. In addition to attempted murder, de la Cruz is charged with aggravated assault and various weapons offenses.

He's listed as a Dominican national, but jail records show no federal detainers, suggesting he was in the country legally.

