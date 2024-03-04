Paterson Man Stabbed In Neck At Popular Middle Eastern Restaurant, Elmwood Park Man Charged

Anmar Oudah, 35, of Elmwood Park stabbed the 30-year-old victim during what witnesses told police was a fight at Al-Mazaq Restaurant and Bakery on East Railway Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

The victim was last reported in critical condition at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer in Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement.

They didn't say whether he'd been stabbed inside or outside the establishment.

Oudah, meanwhile, was arrested when he returned to the scene about an hour later, they said.

In addition to attempted murder, detectives charged the Iraqi national with weapons offenses, records show.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.