Passaic Man Convicted Of Repeated Sex Assault On 16-Year-Old Child, Prosecutor Says

Sergio Bernal was found guilty of multiple counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and numerous other offenses, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

On August 5, 2020, Passaic police contacted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit to report that a 16-year-old child had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors did not indicate whether the child was a girl or boy.

Members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit interviewed the victim and several witnesses, Valdes said. The victim reported being sexually abused by Bernal on different occasions between October 2013 and August 2020 at multiple residences in Passaic, Valdes said.

Based on the investigation, Bernal was arrested for and charged with various sexual offenses against the victim. A further investigation revealed that after he had been arrested, Bernal had attempted to bribe several witnesses to recant their statements, according to Valdes.

On Thursday, June 27, a Passaic County petit jury convicted Bernal on all the charges, Valdes said.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 29.

Bernal will remain in the Bergen County Jail pending sentencing.

Bernal is subject to parole supervision for life and Megan’s Law registration requirements.

