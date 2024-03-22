Paroled NJ Drug Dealer Admits Trafficking Kilo Of Coke Armed With Trio Of Guns

Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 36, of Newark was paroled in March 2022 after serving time for drug dealing and illegal weapons possession convictions out of Morris County in 2009, records show.

Gonzalez faces significantly more time now that he's pleaded guilty in federal court to having and conspiring to sell coke and fentanyl and illegally possessing guns and ammo, among other counts.

Unlike the state of New Jersey, the federal prison system mandates that at least 85% of a sentence be served before a release for good behavior is possible. That's because there's no parole.

Gonzalez and a companion were arrested shortly after arriving at an agreed-upon location in Kearny to complete the cocaine sale in December 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

After their arrests, a search of Gonzalez’s home and an apartment uncovered two loaded firearms, an unloaded firearm, ammunition, drug packaging materials, and drugs, including 17 ounces of heroin, the U.S. attorney said.

Gonzalez took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial.

In exchange for what he hopes will be leniency at sentencing, Gonzalez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark on Thursday, March 21, to conspiring to traffic the kilo of coke and several ounces of fentanyl, having more than a pound of cocaine for sale in his possession, and illegally having the three firearms and ammo.

U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi scheduled sentencing for Aug. 6, 2024.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI in Newark and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Jacobs of his General Crimes Unit in Newark. He also thanked Newark police for their assistance.

