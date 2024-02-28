Paramus Detectives Nab Thief Accused Of Burglarizing Local Home, Stealing BMW, Eluding Pursuit

Kasieum Frye, 21, and an accomplice broke into an Oakwood Drive home and snatched the key fob for the 2024 X6 shortly before 4:30 a.m. late last September, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

A neighbor alerted police, who found sliding glass doors to the kitchen pried open, the chief said on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Officer Matthew Mulick pursued the SUV on Farview Avenue until high speeds made it too dangerous to the public to continue, he said.

During a five-month investigation, Detective Josh Capizzi identified Frye, who has an adult criminal record and a juvenile delinquency record stretching back to when he was 15, according to documents obtained by Daily Voice.

"It was determined that Frye also attempted to burglarize and steal vehicles at two other Paramus residences close in proximity prior to the successful burglary on Oakwood Drive,” Guidetti said.

Frye was seized at his home without incident Tuesday morning by borough detectives, Emergency Services Unit members, New Jersey State Police troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive squad, Feb. 27, Guidetti said.

Paramus police charged him with two counts of burglary, three of criminal trespassing and one each of theft, motor vehicle theft and eluding.

Frye remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, Paramus detectives are comparing notes with a number of other area police departments that are investigating similar crimes, Guidetti said.

