Occupied West Bank Real Estate Fair At Teaneck Synagogue Can’t Be Stopped, Officials Say

Palestinian, Muslim, and Jewish residents have all expressed grave concerns over the "Great Israeli Real Estate Event" set for this Sunday, March 10, at Congregation Keter Torah off New Bridge Road.

Many have called on local officials to scuttle the event amid the tensions inflamed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

One of them went viral by vowing to organize a protest.

"My Home In Israel" advertises properties in several Israeli cities as well as in the occupied West Bank settlements of Neve Daniel, Efrat and Ma’ale Adumim.

“Those settlements are in and of themselves illegal by international law,” Jewish resident Rich Siegel told township officials at a public meeting last week (photo above). “If we allow this sale to go through, we are enabling a local synagogue to violate both domestic anti-discrimination laws and international law.”

“As Jews, we don’t get to fly under the radar and break the law and hide it in the synagogue,” he added.

“There’s a genocide going on right now. I don’t care who that offends,” Siegel said. “More than 35,000 people have been killed. More than 13,000 children have been killed.

“People in this community are in deep mourning. People in this community are angry. I’m angry,” he told the officials. “What this real estate event is going to do is it’s going to fan the flames.”

If the event is held, “there’s going to be a demonstration,” Siegel said, “and I know there’s going to be a demonstration because I’m going to organize it.”

Local officials cannot cancel the event, Township Manager Dean Kazinci said on Thursday.

“The event is being run by a private company that is renting space at the synagogue for this purpose, as they have done several years at this and other synagogues in Teaneck and at other congregations throughout the United States and Canada,” Kazinci wrote in a March 7 statement. “It is a private event being hosted by a private religious establishment.”

Teaneck officials have no authority to “shut down” the event if they believe federal or international laws are being violated, the township manager emphasized.

“It only has the authority to enforce local ordinances and, to a limited degree, certain state laws,” he said.

Teaneck hasn’t received any complaints of local ordinance or state law violations, Kazinci said, “so it does not have the jurisdiction to interfere with this private event.”

That said, township officials remain “committed to upholding the principles of free speech while simultaneously ensuring the safety and security of all those involved,” he said.

Toward that end, Kazinci said, they have met with community leaders and organizers, as well as various law enforcement agencies – “relevant stakeholders,” he called them – to protect everyone from any harm.

What the manager called “a comprehensive plan” will focus on “maintaining public order, safeguarding the rights of peaceful demonstrators, and ensuring the protection of the synagogue and its visitors.”

“The Township of Teaneck is a large, diverse community, and we welcome the free exchange of ideas,” Kazinci added. “We encourage all residents to be respectful of one another in a peaceful and orderly manner.”

An advertisement for the event reads, in part:

“In a world where uncertainty looms and antisemitism shows its ugly face more boldly than ever, the decision to invest in a home in Israel is not just wise—it’s exhilarating! Our lineup of expert speakers will tackle all your burning questions, offering precise, current insights. We have representatives from fantastic real estate projects from the best Anglo neighborhoods....

“We have financial experts and a lawyer who will explain the ins and outs of mortgages, Israeli taxation laws and the best way to move your assets. Come and learn about the most reliable, professional property management services available, and find out about retirement options in the Holy Land.

"Best of all, take advantage of the special discounts available exclusively at the event!”

The event is free, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Congregation Keter Torah on Roemer Avenue.

