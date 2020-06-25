'Tragic Loss': Bound Brook Mourns Death Of Vet Tech Kimberly Hancaviz, 31

The community is mourning the loss of a 31-year-old Bound Brook woman who died Sunday, June 21.

Born in Plainfield, Kimberly Hancaviz graduated from South Bound Brook High School, where she was known for her role as a cheerleader, her obituary says.

After high school, Kim earned a biology degree at College of St. Elizabeth, later furthering her higher education with a veterinary technology degree from Camden County College.

With a deep passion for animals, Kim worked most recently as a vet tech for Progressive Veterinary Care in Skillman. She also loved spending time with loved ones, eating Taco Bell, summer vacations in Ocean City and watching game shows.

Her death was being mourned on social media, and beyond, as a tragic loss by childhood friends, colleagues and family -- nearly all who remembered Kim for bringing great times and laughter.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Jacob Hancaviz; parents, James and Nancy Sickoria; brother, Timothy Sickoria and his girlfriend, Charisse Dean; and numerous friends and extended family members.

