Timothy Angus, 27, Longtime Roselle Park Resident Who Loved Sports

Timothy James Angus of Roselle Park died Wednesday. He was 27.

An avid sports fan, he played varsity soccer and baseball at Roselle Park High School and also loved fishing and football. He earned a degree in sports management from Union County College in Cranford in 2014.

He also loved time with his family and his K9 friends, loved ones wrote.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Debbie (nee Rein) Angus; his siblings Ryan, Kelly, Kyle and Kevin; his paternal grandparents Richard and Claudia Angus; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his beloved maternal grandparents Walter and Frances (nee: Ostachowicz) Rein.

Arrangements were by Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave, Roselle Park. A funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Kenilworth.

