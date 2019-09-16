Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Man Charged With Taking Upskirt Photos Of High School Girls At Route 17 Starbucks
Obituaries

Timothy Angus, 27, Longtime Roselle Park Resident Who Loved Sports

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Timothy Angus
Timothy Angus Photo Credit: Mastapeter Funeral Home

Timothy James Angus of Roselle Park died Wednesday. He was 27.

An avid sports fan, he played varsity soccer and baseball at Roselle Park High School and also loved fishing and football. He earned a degree in sports management from Union County College in Cranford in 2014.

He also loved time with his family and his K9 friends, loved ones wrote.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Debbie (nee Rein) Angus; his siblings Ryan, Kelly, Kyle and Kevin; his paternal grandparents Richard and Claudia Angus; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his beloved maternal grandparents Walter and Frances (nee: Ostachowicz) Rein.

Arrangements were by Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave, Roselle Park. A funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Kenilworth.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.