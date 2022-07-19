Passenger, 19, Killed In Route 80 Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

A 19-year-old Nissan passenger was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 80, state police confirmed.

A Nissan Versa was heading east on Route 80 in Hope Township when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the grass median, and entered the westbound lanes near milepost 13.1 in Hope Township around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The Nissan was then struck by a Volvo tractor-trailer, which was heading west on Route 80, Marchan said.

One of the passengers in the Nissan — identified as Melanise Torres, of Newark — was killed in the crash, police said.

Additional details were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.