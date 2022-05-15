NJ Police Officer From Blue Line Family Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A 22-year-old New Jersey police officer died in a motorcycle crash last week, authorities confirmed.

Daniel Adler, of the Camden County Police Department, was struck by a vehicle while riding on Route 561 Thursday, May 12 in Cherry Hill, those who knew him said.

"It is with profound sadness that we regret to announce the sudden passing of our very own Officer Daniel Adler," his department said in a statement.

"Daniel was a devoted colleague, friend, and family member who will be forever missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Adler, as well as our brothers and sisters at CCPD."

A GoFundMe campaign for his family had raised more than $8,900 as of Sunday, May 15.

"Dan followed in the footsteps of his big brother, Jarod Towers, and became a Camden County Police Officer just a year and a half ago," the campaign reads.

"As the Towers-Adler family prepares for the heartbreaking process of making final arrangements, we are asking for your help with any donations. Your help will give them one less thing to worry about during this difficult time."

