Nicole 'Nikki' Donals Of Mahwah Was Teacher With 'Generous, Caring Soul'

Obituaries

Nikki Donals of Mahwah, 31.

Nicole "Nikki" Marlene Donals of Mahwah died on Oct. 11. She was 31 years old.

Nikki attended Mahwah High School and went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Penn State University, her obituary says.

She worked at Rising Star Academy in Bergenfield and, according to her Facebook page, worked at an Englewood kickboxing gym.

Nikki's obituary remembered her as a "generous, caring soul who loved working with children, animals and being at the beach."

She is predeceased by her mother, Kathy Regan Donals and grandfather Bill Donals.

Nikki is survived by her father David Donals and his wife Lisa Donals; sibling D.J. Donals, grandparents Marlene and Nick Kwak, Jean; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Visitation is Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

