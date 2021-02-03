Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Paterson Man Punched Girlfriend's Baby In Gut, Bribed Daughter, Son To Lie
Obituaries

Community Rallies For Kearny Toddler, Mom After Dad's Sudden Death

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sean M. Lowry with daughter, Grace, and wife, Devonne.
Sean M. Lowry with daughter, Grace, and wife, Devonne. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the family of Sean M. Lowry, who died on Feb. 9.

A Belleville native, Sean was a lifelong Kearny resident who had a passion for music and movies, his obit says.

More than anything, though, he loved his family: His daughter, Grace, and wife, Devonne.

More than $5,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Devonne and Grace Lowry as of Tuesday morning.

"Sean was often in pain, and lived a large portion of his life fighting with Desmoid Tumors, but no one anticipated that a hospital stay for something unrelated would result in his passing," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Laurie Keim. 

"Sean always lived his life with unwavering positivity and strength. He was always one of the kindest and most giving people you could ever hope to meet."

Services were held at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home.

Click here to donate to Sean's family.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.