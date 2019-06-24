Cassandra Colombrito Of Florham Park Leaves Behind Son, 8 Months

Cassandra “Cassie” Lynn Colombrito died unexpectedly on June 21. She was 26 years old.

Born in Morris Town, Cassandra lived in Florham Park nearly all her life. She was remembered in her obituary for her wit, intelligence and loyalty.

More than $1,800 had been raised as of Monday morning on a GoFundMe for her son , Vincent, 8 months.

"She was only 26 years old, and no one was prepared for this," the campaign founder Thomas Colombrito wrote.

"Everyone is in complete shock and disbelief. Cassie was such a kind, loving girl, and the fact that she was taken so young has been heartbreaking."

Cassie and son Vincent, 8 months.

A competitive dancer through high school, Cassie attended County College of Morris and then worked as a nanny.

Colleagues remembered her as having a special bond with the kids.

"She was very sweet and kind to everyone, especially the children," one person said on her obituary. "I remember her as always being bubbly, lively and fun to be around."

Visitation will be Thursday, June 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Norman Dean Home for Services in Denville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Denville.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.