Bergen County Mom Nancy Grasso Dies After Fearless Cancer Battle

Beloved Bergen County mom Nancy Grasso died after a fearless five-year battle with cancer on Friday, July 15. She was 59.

Born in Long Island, Nancy grew up in Smithtown and Oakland before settling in Mahwah last year, her obituary says.

Nancy had worked at the Sunshine Home Health Services in Wyckoff as its Executive Director.

Nancy leaves behind her loving husband, Michael; her children, Brianna Kaufman-DeFreese, Nicholas Grasso, and Michael Grasso, Jr.; her brothers, Frank and Michael; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $16,200 had been raised on GoFundMe for Nancy’s final expenses, putting the family ahead of the campaign’s original $15,000 goal since its creation on Tuesday, July 12.

“This kills our family to have to do but we have no other choice,” reads the fundraiser.

“Our family is asking for any help for mom. Any donation is much appreciated.”

Nancy’s funeral was held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff on Monday, July 18.

“Nancy was a wonderful leader and mentor who cared deeply about her community,” reads one of the dozens of tributes on Nancy’s memorial.

“She was extremely compassionate and she would go to incredible lengths to help anyone who was in need. Everyone who she interacted with will miss her spirit dearly.”

