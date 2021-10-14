Contact Us
Beloved Sussex County Dad Of 3 Anthony Conti Dies Suddenly At 31

Beloved Sussex County father of three Anthony Francis Conti died at his home on Oct. 5. He was 31. Photo Credit: Facebook/Anthony Conti

Born in North Bergen, Conti grew up in Franklin and lived in Vernon at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Conti worked in the HVAC industry for 10 years and enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding and riding quads in his free time.

Above all, Conti was known for his unending love for his three daughters, Alexa, Morgan and Carly, as well as his wife, Kristin Salzano Conti.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Conti is survived by his parents, Frank and Eileen (Gannon) Conti; sister Allyson Conti and partner Nick Conklin; brothers Joseph and Karen Conti, Michael and Amie Conti and Robert Gronda, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Conti’s memorial was held Oct. 12 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home on Route 94 in Vernon.

Donations can be made in Conti’s memory to the Community Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery (C.L.E.A.R.) program.

Click here to view the full obituary of Anthony Francis Conti.

