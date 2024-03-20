Nursing Mothers Closer To Opting Out Of Jury Duty In NJ

The New Jersey Senate approved a bill, 38-0, that would exempt nursing mothers from jury duty. The bill was sponsored by Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex/Hudson) and Brian Stack (D-Hudson.)

The bill exempts any prospective juror with a personal obligation to care for a child who is 1 years of age or younger and the person is the child's mother and is nursing or expressing milk for the child.

“Jury duty can turn into a lengthy commitment and this can place a significant burden on new mothers,” said Ruiz. “By explicitly making breastfeeding a jury duty exemption we can support the healthy development of children and reduce stress for new parents.”

