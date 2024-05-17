NJ's Scottie Scheffler Shoots -5 At PGA Championship After Jail Cell Stretch

The Bergen County native shot a -5 in the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, KY, hours after being arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer just outside of the Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler, 27, who had six birdies on the day, sits at -9 halfway through the tournament, two strokes back of the leader.

At a press conference following the tournament, the reigning Masters champ said he was still processing the day's events.

"I feel like my head's still spinning," he said. "I can't really explain what happened this morning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me.

"I started going through my warmup and I felt like maybe there was a chance I'd still be able to come out here and play."

Scheffler is tied in third with Thomas Detry, behind Collin Morikawa in first and Xander Schauffele. Rounds 3 and 4 of the PGA Championship will held Saturday and Sunday at Valhalla.

Following his release from jail, Scheffler released a statement to Instagram saying it was the result it a "big misunderstanding."

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.