NJ's Scottie Scheffler Ranked #1 Following PGA Championship

Scheffler is currently the #1 ranked golfer on the PGA Tour following his second place finish at the PGA Championship in Rochester, where he finished two strokes behind winner Brooks Koepeka.

At the PGA Championship, Scheffler got off to a hot start, with a -5 after two rounds. He struggled in the third round, carding a +3, but rebounded in the final round with a -5. With his second place finish, Scheffler earned $1.54 million in prize money.

Last year, Scheffler became the first New Jersey native to win the Masters. The golfer was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark and he was already a golf prodigy when the family moved to Dallas when he was six.

Scheffler's next shot at winning a major is the U.S. Open next month in Los Angeles.

