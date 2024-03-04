NJ High School Teacher, 68, Punched Female Student In Head: Prosecutor

Joseph Mingoia, who lives in Bayonne, has been on administrative leave since the Jan. 22 incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, March 4.

That day, “two students were involved in an altercation on school property,” the prosecutor said. “After multiple staff members intervened, Mingoia struck a female juvenile in the head with a closed hand.”

Mingoia was arrested last Friday, March 1, following an investigation by members of her Special Victims Unit and Bayonne police, Suarez said.

He was charged with simple assault and child endangerment and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City on March 22.

