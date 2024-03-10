Light Snow and Breezy 35°

NJ Dunkin' Customer 'Rendered Disabled' In Hot Coffee Spill, Lawsuit Says

A New Jersey man has filed a lawsuit against Dunkin' Donuts alleging he was seriously burned by "excessively hot" coffee in 2022.

Dunkin' Donuts.

 Photo Credit: m01229 Flickr user
Cecilia Levine
Phillip Sgroi says in the suit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court that he was at a Madison (Morris County) location on Feb. 11, 2022, when he purchased his beverage.

Sgroi's suit alleges the lid came off and the "excessively hot" coffee in the cup spilled on him.

Sgroi said he was rendered disabled and suffered internal and external wounds on his body.

Sgroi suit further says the lid was not properly secured to the Styrofoam cup and the coffee itself was at a “dangerous” temperature. The suit also says Dunkin’ Donuts failed to warn him of the excessively hot coffee, posing a “hidden and unknown danger” to purchase. 

A spokesperson from the coffee chain did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

