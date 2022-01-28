Wyckoff PD: Officers Nab ID Thief From Bronx Fleeing Bank

Wyckoff police nabbed a fleeing Bronx man after he tried to withdraw $2,860 from a personal account using a bogus driver’s license, authorities said.

Sgt. Kevin Pinches and Officer Kyle Scherm were responding to a call from the Provident Bank on Franklin Avenue early Thursday afternoon when they spotted Junior Robles, 26, fleeing the scene, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

They grabbed Robles on nearby Monroe Avenue at Harmon Way after a brief foot chase, Soto said.

Robles remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance. He’s charged with attempted forgery, ID theft and exhibiting a false government document.

