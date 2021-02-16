Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Victim In Paterson Triple Shooting, 38, Dies
News

Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Passaic, Camden Counties

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt
Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Passaic and Camden counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing were sold at Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt and Main Street Deli on Blackwood/Clementon Rd. in Pine Hill, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 24, 25, and 27. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The two lucky ticket holders are each eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $96 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.