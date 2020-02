A pair of winning lottery tickets sold in Morris and Middlesex counties will split a jackpot of more than $950,000.

The winning numbers from Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing were 13, 19, 20, 22 and 42 . The XTRA number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at Speedy Mart in Florham Park and Deli Delight in Metuchen.

The winning tickets are worth $475,863 each.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.