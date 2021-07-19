Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Tenant Charged With Shooting Englewood Man Near Spot Where Dad Was Killed In 1997
News

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $40K Sold In Passaic County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt
355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $40,000 was sold in Passaic County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Jackpocket at 355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 47, 52, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $40,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $128 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, July 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.