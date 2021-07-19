Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $40K Sold In Passaic County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $40,000 was sold in Passaic County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Friday’s drawing was sold at Jackpocket at 355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 47, 52, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $40,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $128 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, July 20.

