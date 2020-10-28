Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $30K Sold In Morris County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store on West Main Street in Chester, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 06, 13, 34, 46, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 01, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $30,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $118 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 30.

