WINNERS: Seven NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10,000+

Seven Mega Millions lottery players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County ($30,000): PJ’s Car Wash, 2000 Route 35 and Allaire Rd., Spring Lake Heights;

Camden County ($10,000): Shop Rite of Berlin #531, Route 73 and Minck Ave., West Berlin;

Hudson County ($10,000): Quick Chek #095, 260 Broadway #280, Bayonne;

Mercer County ($10,000): Michael’s Deli, 52 East Broad St., Hopewell;

Middlesex County ($10,000): Circle Exxon, 34 Route 1 North, New Brunswick;

Middlesex County ($10,000): Shop Rite #522, 877 St. George Ave., Woodbridge; and,

Somerset County ($10,000): 7-Eleven #37938, 1340 Hamilton St., Franklin Twp.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing were: 07, 29, 60, 63, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The jackpot now rolls to $1,025,000,000.

ALSO SEE: Two NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $1M

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.