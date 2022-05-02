WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $1M, Other Lottery Players Combine For $200K

There were three big New Jersey Lottery winners in the latest Powerball lottery game — including one for $1 million.

One lucky ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, April 30, winning the $1 million second-tier prize.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 375 Mclean Blvd., Paterson in Passaic County.

Bergen County ($150,000): Applegreen Lombardi, NJ Turnpike Mile 116E, Ridgefield; and,

NJ Turnpike Mile 116E, Ridgefield; and, Burlington County ($50,000): Jim’s Town Deli, 336 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills.

In addition, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn to win thethird-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to. Those tickets was sold at the following locations:The winning numbers for the Saturday, April 30, drawing were:andThe Red Power Ball number wasThe Power Play was

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, April 30, drawing were: 11, 30, 48, 56, and 69. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 20.

