WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold At Hudson County Sushi Lounge

A winning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing wins the third-tier prize.

The ticket was sold at Otaiko Hibachi Sushi Lounge, on Lefante Way in Bayonne.

The winning numbers were 35, 36, 47, 61, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 03.

The Multiplier number was 03. 27,814 New Jersey players took home an estimated $156,446 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $142 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 5, at 10:59 p.m.

