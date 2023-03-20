Contact Us
WINNER: Lucky Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Montclair

ACME Montclair
ACME Montclair Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket winning more than $161,000 was sold over the weekend in Essex County.

The winning ticket  matched all five numbers drawn winning the $161,534 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, March 18, drawing. 

The winning ticket was sold at Acme #1764, 510 Valley Road in Montclair.

The winning numbers were: 04, 10, 16, 24 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.