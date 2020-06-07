WINNER: Jersey Shore Market Sells $1M Powerball Ticket

A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday in Ocean County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The second-tier prize-winning ticket was sold at Luigi Market Inc., 424 Dover Road in South Toms River, Lottery officials said in a statement.

The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for July 4.

Winning numbers for the drawing were: 16, 21, 27, 60, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 06. The Multiplier number was 02.

Nearly 18,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $93,234 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $69 million for the next drawing on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

