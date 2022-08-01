WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE: Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Rescues Woman In Wheelchair From Fire

Flames rolled across the ceiling and smoke filled the home as Hasbrouck Heights Police Officer Christopher Connors dashed upstairs and carried a 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair to safety on Monday.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second floor of the Baldwin Terrace home shortly before 5 p.m.

An 84-year-old family member met Connors as he arrived and pointed him to the trapped woman on the second floor, Hasbrouck Heights Police Sgt. John Behr said.

Connors then carried her down to the front lawn, where he and she were treated by EMS. Both appeared OK after being checked out by paramedics. So was the older family member.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze. The fire was declared under control less than 45 minutes after it was called in.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Carlstadt, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Lodi, Moonachie and Wood-Ridge, as well as EMS units from Holy Name Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad.

