West Milford Man Nabbed In Rockland With Loaded Gun, Meth, Sheriff Says

A Passaic County driver was carrying a loaded gun and more than two ounces of crystal meth when a sheriff’s officer stopped him in Rockland, authorities said.

Ethan A. Iglesias, 22, of Stowaway Road was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 202 in the town of Haverstraw at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, March 31, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said.

A local judge ordered that Iglesias remain held in the Rockland County Correctional Facility in New City pending a detention hearing on Monday, April 4, the sheriff said.

He's charged with drug and weapons offenses.

