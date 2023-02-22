WATCH: YouTube Video Shows Rapper Assaulting Bergen Shop Rite Worker, Harassing Customers

One way to pretty much guarantee you'll be arrested is to record a crime and post it on YouTube -- in high def, no less. Just ask drill music rapper Nas Ebk.

Nasir Valenzuela, who has produced prank videos that push the limits of legality, joined two accomplices in harassing and intimidating customers and employees at the ShopRite in Rochelle Park while recording it.

Some of their targets laughed it off. At least one seemed intimidated. Others simply ignored them.

One worker, in particular, wasn't having it, though.

The video shows Valenzuela, 19, of the Bronx, snatching the stock clerk's cap, continuing to harass him and wielding a scalpel-styled knife when the worker steps to him.

The employee eventually turns his back to walk away when Valenzuela suddenly charges and hits him from behind with a running drop-kick.

The employee chases Valenzuela, who runs from the store with his partners.

Rochelle Park police received several calls from the supermarket that Jan. 9 morning, Lt. James DePreta said.

The assailants were gone, but they weren't unidentified, thanks to the YouTube video posted by Buba100x and a distinctive tattoo on Valenzuela's neck that says "Loyalty."

WATCH IT HERE:

Valenzuela, formerly of Teaneck, has produced highly polished and successful YouTube videos that feature guns that he claims are props, drugs by the handful and huge wads of cash. One tune in particular, "Bunny in the Box," has 1,930,000 views.

Valenzuela also has a Spotify channel with nearly 200,000 listeners -- including a cut, "OYK," that has more than 2.7 million listens -- to go with an active Instagram account.

Most of his lyrics are violent and profane, with heavy gangster talk. Ebk, in fact, is an acronym "Every Body Killer," a term coined by a Crips street gang in Los Beach, CA.

Rochelle Park Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina conducted interviews following the ShopRite incident. They reviewed store surveillance footage -- and watched the YT video, of course, which had gotten 430,000 views.

They then obtained an arrest warrant charging Valenzuela with simple assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Attempts to local Valenzuela were unsuccessful -- that is, until members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force captured him on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Salem County, NJ town of Penns Grove.

Turns out Nas Ebk was also wanted by the NYPD for an airport prank.

Once again, cellphone video was rolling as Valenzuela and his accomplices punked travelers by pretending strangers' luggage was their own.

One of the targets, like the Rochelle Park ShopRite employee, wasn't having it.

He stepped to Valenzuela, who pulled a knife and said, "I'll stab your face right now."

Some of the victims contacted YouTube in an attempt to get his channel and others related to it taken down.

Others notified city police.

Valenzuela remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail while authorities in New York City pursue extradition.

