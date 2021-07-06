UPDATE: Pennsylvania Driver Critical After Passaic County Tree Crash

A Pennsylvania driver was critically injured when her compact car struck a tree in West Milford during the Independence Day weekend, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Bethel, PA resident was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion xB that crashed outside the Secluded Acres Horse Boarding farm on Union Valley Road shortly after 6 p.m., they said.

Both she and a 34-year-old male passenger from Lake Hopatcong were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said.

The driver remained there in critical condition, they said, adding that her passenger was released after being treated.

Any charges or summonses would be pending the results of an investigation.

Valdes and DeVore asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has any information that could help investigators, contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call Sgt. Steven Herzog of the West Milford Police Department at (973) 728-4218.

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities: DWI Yonkers Driver Hit 106 MPH Before Wrong-Way Passaic County Crash

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.