Tears Flow For NJ Mom, Non-Profit Founder Who Fought Fiercely For Kids With Disabilities

North Jersey single mom Joanne Bastante-Howard worked tirelessly for years to help provide critical resources for kids who, like her young son, John, have Down syndrome.

Bastante-Howard, a former advertising and marketing whirlwind, was personally responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to help obtain critical medical, education and therapeutic services for those in need through the non-profit she founded, America's Special Kidz (A.S.K.).

Parents of children with a wide range of circumstances -- including autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, and mitochondrial disease -- turned for help to Bastante-Howard, who was always there for them.

Which made her death from breast cancer at only 55 even more heartbreaking.

"I’m in tears here," wrote Martha Earl Cray. "While fighting her illness, Joanne cared for her precious son while helping in moving a bill to protect our most vulnerable. She was a fighter."

"She was the most beautiful person inside and out," added former Wayne Councilwoman Aileen Rivera. "Joanne was the type of person that would’ve done anything for any of our special kids."

Passaic County Parents of Adults with Disabilities called Bastante-Howard "an amazing advocate for special needs children and families" and "a fierce defender of the disabilities community."

As cancer dispensed its relentless punishment, Bastante-Howard continued to exude gratitude for the goodwill of others.

She posted smiling, thumbs-up photos on social media, made time while hospitalized to mention each well-wisher by name in her posts and even begged their forgiveness when she couldn't say "thank you" fast enough.

Bastante-Howard asked nothing for herself. Instead, she urged all concerned to pray for her son, John, who attends the ECLC School in Ho-Ho-Kus, as well as for her parents.

"God knows that caring for them is all that matters to me," Bastante-Howard wrote last November.

"She was so brave. It must have been great to be her friend," said Ann Marie Miller.

It was around the time of Bastante-Howard's post during the fall runup to Christmas that seven police departments in Northwest Bergen, in an apparently unprecedented move, united for a fundraising "No-Shave November" to remember.

They came from Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Oakland, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Woodcliff Lake and Wyckoff, dedicating their "No Shave" November to her -- even extending the campaign through the end of 2021. They also offered "Borough of Beards" t-shirts to anyone who donated at least $40 to the cause.

Bastante-Howard, who died on Monday, March 29, was born in Woodland Park and lived there all her life.

She got her bachelor's degree in Communications from Rutgers and received an honorary master of science degree in Applied Behavioral Analysis from The Chicago School, where she maintained a 4.0 GPA.

She was president of the Paramount Advertising Company in Parsippany and a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church in Paterson.

Besides John Joseph Howard, she's survived by parents Joseph and Nicolette Bastante, brothers Carmen Bastante and his wife, Kim, and Joseph and Ginny Bastante, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends Lou Smeriglio, Joann Catalfumo, Yolanda LaRosa and John and Jody Szczomak.

"God definitely needs [her] up there," wrote Yla Rose. "It’s the only reason I could think of for taking such a wonderful person from us."

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, 70 Murray Avenue, Paterson, followed by interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.

Visiting is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. (973) 942-2144

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at: Howard Family Special Needs Trust of 2022, c/o John Szczomak, 8 Patriots Trail, Totowa, NJ 07512.

