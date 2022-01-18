Teaneck Man, 75, Jailed On Child Sex Assault Charges

A 75-year-old Teaneck man was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting two children multiple times.

Neville Kennedy remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Friday in Teaneck, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives of his Special Victims Unit investigated following a report from Teaneck police a month earlier.

Investigators found that Kennedy “sexually assaulted two children, both of whom were under the age of 13, on more than one occasion,” the prosecutor said.

Kenney is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

