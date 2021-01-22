Son Of Former Twins Manager, NJ Native Tom Kelly Found Dead In Arizona

The 42-year-old son of former New Jersey resident and Minnesota Twins manager Tom Kelly was found dead in Arizona last week.

Tom Kelly, Jr. was on a golf trip when his body was found in a Scottsdale hotel room, after he missed a tee-time, TwinCities.com reports.

Kelly's father grew up in Sayreville and attended Saint Mary's in South Amboy.

Kelly himself was a bat boy for the Twins and attended Hill-Murray. He later served as a pitcher for St. Thomas, winning the 2001 NCAA Division III baseball title.

He had been living in Tampa, Fl. working as a mortgage broker at the time of his death.

The @UST_Baseball family is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Tommie Baseball player Tom Kelly Jr. TK was a pitcher on the 2001 NCAA National Championship team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/euHetMOeL4 — St. Thomas Baseball (@UST_Baseball) January 17, 2021

RIP TK Jr. Your smile brightened every room you entered. The @Twins family sends love and prayers to the Kelly family. https://t.co/M1BlFBBycz — Dave St. Peter (@TwinsPrez) January 18, 2021

