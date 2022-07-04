Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

Several white sharks have been spotted up and down the Atlantic Coast in the last week, closing several beaches including one on Long Island where a lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise.

Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.

Avoid areas where seals are present.

Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.

Avoid murky or low visibility water.

Limit splashing.

Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.

Follow the instructions of the lifeguards.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

