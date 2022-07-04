Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: CHAIN REACTION: Out-Of-Control SUV Rams Minivan, Pins Woman Against Guardrail In Route 17 Lot
News

Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A great white shark
A great white shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Olga Ernst

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

Several white sharks have been spotted up and down the Atlantic Coast in the last week, closing several beaches including one on Long Island where a lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:
  • Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
  • Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.
  • Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.
  • Avoid areas where seals are present.
  • Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.
  • Avoid murky or low visibility water.
  • Limit splashing.
  • Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.
  • Follow the instructions of the lifeguards. 

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.