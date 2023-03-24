Rolling Into Pascack's ER After Crash

An ambulance didn't have far to go after collecting a driver involved in a rollover in Westwood.

Members of Westwood Fire Department Rescue 17 extricated the driver through the SUV's roof following the crash on Old Hook Road at Charles Street right outside the entrance/exit for Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.

The Township of Washington Volunteer Ambulance Corps brought the victim into the emergency room.

There was no immediate word on possible summonses or charges or the extent of injuries.

