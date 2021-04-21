Report: Risk Of Getting COVID After Vaccine Low As Shark Attack, Plane Crash

Government data released last week show that 5,800 fully vaccinated Americans still got COVID, anyway. Which means what?

“That may sound like a big number, but it indicates that a vaccinated person’s chances of getting Covid are about one in 11,000,” the New York Times reports.

Put another way, “either zero or one vaccinated person will die today from Covid,” David Leonhardt wrote.

Compare that with the estimated 100 U.S. vehicle deaths each day, he added.

The risk becomes clearer when considering President Biden's announcement Wednesday that the United States this week is exceeding 200 million shots -- meaning a fraction of a fraction of a percentage of Americans got the virus anyway.

In addition, the chances of a fully-vaccinated person having COVID symptoms any worse than a common cold “are even more remote,” the report notes.

The risks of getting COVID after a full vaccination will never be zero, but they are as remote as being involved in a plane crash or shark attack, Leonhardt wrote.

A car ride presents a bigger threat to both groups and individuals, yet highway death totals are accepted, he added, because they’ve “always been part of our lives.”

Meanwhile, people “fixate” on shark attacks and planes crashes, Leonhardt wrote.

What doesn’t get as much attention, he said, is the fact that vaccines have:

stemmed the tide of death, hospitalizations and serious illnesses and;

reduced the risk of contracting or passing on the virus.

SEE: Why do so many vaccinated people remain fearful? (New York Times)

Johns Hopkins Medicine also says there's no reason for worry.

For one thing, you "cannot and will not get COVID-19 from any of the vaccines," a university report says. "The COVID-19 vaccines do not have any virus or other infectious material in them."

Even side effects are rare, the report says, underscoring the Times story.

"The FDA and CDC have a robust safety monitoring process for the vaccines as they are administered to millions of people after being authorized," it says.

"One example of this important safety monitoring process is that administration of the J&J vaccine was recently paused so that the FDA and CDC could review data on six reported cases of serious blood clots following vaccination with the J&J vaccine.

"These adverse events appear to be exceedingly rare, with only six reported cases out of more than 6.8 million people who were vaccinated with the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. And, there are still important benefits of the J&J vaccine in preventing severe COVID-19."

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.