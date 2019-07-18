Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

PROSECUTOR: Madison Man, 44, Distributed Child Porn From Personal Computer

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Gary Anderson used his personal computer to upload and distribute the images between December 2018 and July 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said.
Gary Anderson used his personal computer to upload and distribute the images between December 2018 and July 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said. Photo Credit: File Photo

A 44-year-old Madison man was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Gary Anderson used his personal computer to upload and distribute the images between December 2018 and July 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the prosecutor's office.

Anderson was arrested at his home and taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in court Friday.

Anyone with further information can call Detective/Supervisor Jazmin Munoz-Felder of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6233.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.