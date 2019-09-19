Contact Us
Prosecutor Investigating: 1 Airlifted After Head-On Crash With Mount Olive Police Officer

Cecilia Levine
Atlantic Ambulance responded. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

The driver who hit a Mount Olive police vehicle and a car carrying three people Thursday was extricated then flown to an area hospital in unknown condition, local police said.

The three-car crash that happened just after 12:40 p.m. shut River Road for an investigation involving the Morris County Prosecutor's Officer, Mount Olive Police Chief Stephen Beecher said.

Mount Olive Police Lt. Philip Lucivero was headed northbound on River Road in the department's Chevrolet Tahoe when he noticed an erratic driver in the southbound lane, Beecher said.

The erratic driver struck the car in front of Lucivero before colliding head-on with the lieutenant, police said.

The driver who hit both cars was extricated and flown to Morristown Medical Center, Beecher said.

Lucivero was taken to the same hospital for evaluation with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car carrying three people in front of Lucivero were not injured, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

