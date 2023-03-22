Pre-Dawn Fire Ravages Paterson Building

Flames blew through the roof in an overnight fire that destroyed a vacant Paterson mixed-use building.

Responders didn't find anyone in the Mercer Street location at Keen Street after the blaze broke out on the second floor around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, authorities said.

Firefighters were quickly pulled from inside the wood-frame building for safety reasons. Local streets were closed as they continued to douse stubborn pockets of flame past daybreak.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

