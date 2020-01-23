Powerball Ticket Good For $50K Sold in Hunterdon County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hunterdon County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for Wednesday's drawing was sold at Warren Glen Market in Bloomsbury.

The winning numbers were: 11, 33, 44, 59, and 67. The Red Power Ball was 08 , and the Multiplier number was 03 .

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $373 million , and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Jan. 25.

