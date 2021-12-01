Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Deputy Mayor Accused Of Bringing COVID-Positive Relative Into Locked-Down City Hall
News

Police Urge Residents To Protect Homes Against Northwest Bergen Burglars

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Beware of burglars.
Beware of burglars. Photo Credit: morguefile.com/dancerinthedark

ALERT: Windows have been smashed, doors kicked in and jewelry and cash stolen during a series of burglaries in northwest Bergen County.

Police are urging residents to keep their doors locked and security lights and cameras on.

Franklin Lakes police fielded reports between Thursday and Monday of residential burglaries on Shinnecock Trail, where a glass rear door was broken, and Lily Pond Lane, where a rear window was smashed, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

As usual, the burglar or burglars headed straight to the bedrooms, looking for cash and jewelry, he said.

Wyckoff police, meanwhile, were investigating a break-in on Timberline Drive in which the front door was kicked in.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the crime scenes.

Police urge citizens to call immediately whenever they see something suspicious. Waiting until after a crime has already been committed helps no one but the bad guys.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.