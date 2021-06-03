Police: Hit-Run Driver Found At Wayne Go-Go Bar After Crash Topples Totowa Traffic Pole

A driver who fled the scene after knocking down a traffic light in Totowa overnight was found at a go-go bar in Wayne about an hour and a half later, responders said.

Overall details remained sketchy, but police said a BMW toppled the pole on Totowa Road at Hillery Street/Riverview Avenue near the Woodland Park border and kept going shortly before 1 a.m.

Police closed the intersection and summoned a PSE&G crew after the pole was left lying on power lines.

Alerts were broadcast and the fleeing vehicle was found, along with the driver, around 2:30 a.m. at Lace Gentlemens Club on Galesi Drive in Wayne, less than a mile from the crash.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.