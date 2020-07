Traffic backed up on the southbound side of Route 287 due to an overturned truck Monday morning.

The driver was able to escape after the vehicle overturned near Exit 39 around 11 a.m., according to initial reports.

The incident occurred where repaving was being done, drivers told Daily Voice.

