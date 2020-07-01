Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
OPEN: New Paramus Chipotle Designed With Social Distancing In Mind

Chipotle has opened a new location on Route 17 in Paramus.
Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened a new Paramus location -- and it was designed with social-distancing in mind.

The new Route 17 store opened Tuesday, features a "Chipotlane" -- a drive-thru pickup lane where customers can retrieve their digital orders without leaving their cars.

For now, the fast casual chain is open for takeout, mobile pickup and delivery only. This is Chipotle's third Paramus location.

The new store, and several others, are currently hiring a variety of positions.

Chipotle, 545 Route 17 S., Paramus, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

